Lucknow building collapse: 3 dead, several feared trapped

Lucknow, Sep 7 (PTI) Three people were killed and 20 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, officials said.

As per information provided by the office of the UP Relief Commissioner, the injured have been rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital in the state capital.

Three people have been killed in the incident and 20 have been injured. Rescue operation is underway, they said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown, officials said.

Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building. It was constructed around four years ago, police said.

Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely. PTI CDN HIG