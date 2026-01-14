Lucknow court completes hearing in Rahul Gandhi's alleged dual citizenship, next date Jan 28

Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) A Special MP/MLA court on Wednesday completed the hearing on the alleged dual citizenship controversy surrounding Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
Judge Alok Verma has fixed January 28 as the next date in the matter and is likely to deliver the order on the complaint in question on the next date.
The complainant, S Vignesh Shishir, who is also a BJP worker in Karnataka, has moved a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi and a detailed probe against him in the matter.
The complainant has levelled several allegations against Gandhi under the BNS, Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act and Passport Act.
The complaint was initially filed before the special MP/MLA Court, Rae Bareli. However, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on December 17 last year transferred the criminal complaint case from Rae Bareli to Lucknow on the petition of the complainant.