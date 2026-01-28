Lucknow court rejects plea on alleged dual citizenship of Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) A Special MP/MLA court on Wednesday turned down a plea on the alleged dual citizenship controversy surrounding Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The court said that it was not competent to decide the citizenship issue.

Judge Alok Verma had earlier completed the hearing on January 14 and fixed January 28 as the next date in the matter for pronouncing the order.

The complainant, S Vignesh Shishir, who is also a BJP worker in Karnataka, had moved a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi and a detailed probe against him in the matter.

The complainant levelled several allegations against Gandhi under several provisions of the BNS, the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

The complaint was initially filed before the special MP/MLA Court in Raebareli. However, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on December 17 last year transferred the criminal complaint case from Raebareli to Lucknow on the petition of the complainant.