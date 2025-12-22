Lucknow court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet against ex-MLA Vijay Mishra, others in DA case

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A special court in Lucknow has taken cognisance of a prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate against a former legislator couple from Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Mishra and Ram Lali Mishra, and three others in connection with alleged amassing of disproportionate assets, officials said Monday.

In the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) filed on July 31 this year, the anti-money laundering agency has also included the name of Vishnu Mishra, son of the Mishra couple, a company he established, VSP Starrr Realty Pvt. Ltd., and an associate, Bholanath Rajpati Shukla.

The special court took cognisance of the charges on November 18, the ED said in a statement issued on Monday.

Vijay Mishra is a former MLA from Bhadohi while his wife Ram Lali Mishra is a former MLC.

The ED started the probe based on a case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, accusing the Mishra couple of amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 36.07 crore during their tenure as public servants.

"Apart from the said case, multiple criminal cases were found to be registered against Vijay Mishra and his family members across Uttar Pradesh for offences including extortion, illegal mining, kidnapping, murder, loot, fraud, forgery, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and organised crime, reflecting a long-standing criminal history," an ED spokesperson said in a statement.

During the investigation, the federal agency found that Vijay Mishra and Ram Lali Mishra misused their official positions and, in furtherance thereof, incorporated VSP Starrr Realty Pvt. Ltd. and laundered a substantial amount of ill-gotten money through it and created huge property in its name.

The ED also found that proceeds of crime were invested in benami properties. Such funds were "layered" with the assistance Vishnu Mishra, and close aide Bholanath Shukla, and were "utilised in business activities to project the same as untainted".

"It was further revealed that a portion of the Proceeds of Crime (POC) was transferred under the guise of a loan with the intent to portray it as untainted money. Accordingly, the movable and immovable properties acquired out of the POC have been attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

"The total value of assets attached in the case is Rs 25.46 crore, which include commercial and residential properties located in Prayagraj, New Delhi, Mumbai and Rewa," the ED said. PTI NES/ABS KVK KVK