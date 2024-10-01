Lucknow duo kills Flipkart delivery person in greed for iPhone

New Delhi: A 30-year-old delivery agent, Bharat Sahu, met a grim fate after delivering an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh to a customer in Lucknow who had opted for the Cash on Delivery (COD) payment option.

The incident took place on September 23.

Sahu was dispatched to deliver the iPhone to Gajanan, a resident of Chinhat, who had ordered the device from Flipkart.

Upon arriving at Gajanan's residence, Sahu was promised payment for the phone but was instead met with violence.

According to police reports, Gajanan, along with an accomplice identified as Akash, strangled Sahu when he demanded payment for the delivered product.

The body was subsequently wrapped in a sack and disposed of in the Indira Canal.

The crime only came to light when Sahu's family reported him missing on September 25, after attempts to contact him failed.

The police, led by Deputy Commissioner Shashank Singh, pieced together the events through CCTV footage and call details.

During interrogation, Akash confessed to the murder, revealing that the plan was to rob Sahu of the valuable smartphone without payment.

The police said it was working with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to recover Sahu's body from the canal.

Meanwhile, the community and delivery services are calling for stricter safety measures and perhaps a reevaluation of the COD system, especially for high-value items, to prevent such tragedies.