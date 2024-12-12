Lucknow family alleges being stuck after house sealed, officials say premises illegal

Lucknow, Dec 12 (PTI) A man here alleged that he was trapped inside his house with his wife and son after personnel from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) sealed his house without prior notice.

Talking to the media, Mohammad Khalid, a resident of Hussainganj, said the LDA officials had instructed his wife to vacate the house on Wednesday afternoon as it was set to be sealed.

However, she protested and told the officials that her husband, a heart patient who had suffered two heart attacks, required immediate medical attention and could not be moved. Despite this, the sealing process went ahead.

"They put up a tape outside my house with LDA written over it and told me that the house has been sealed and I cannot tear or damage the tape sealing my house," Khalid told a reporter here.

"My wife and a minor son were caught inside the house because of this action," Khalid said.

Khalid alleged that the family remained inside the house for over five hours before another LDA official came, removed the seal and left.

He also pointed out that the house, which has been under construction since 2017 by a builder, Tahir Qureshi, is still incomplete. He alleged that the builder had shown negligence and that the LDA had failed to resolve the issue despite multiple appeals.

Khalid expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the builder and LDA officials, who reportedly ignored his requests to address the ongoing construction delays.

In response to the incident, LDA Zonal Officer Shashi Bhushan Pathak clarified that the building had been sealed earlier in September.

"I am not aware of any fresh order to seal the building. If anyone was residing in the building, it is illegal,” Pathak said.

"LDA would take strict action against the builder, Tahir Qureshi, for negligence and non-compliance with regulations," he added.

As of now, the family remains in the house. PTI CDN HIG