Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party members on Friday raised slogans and demonstrated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly complex before the start of the address by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on the first day of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Under the leadership of Samajwadi Party state unit president Naresh Uttam Patel, SP members raised slogans and demonstrated near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh at the Vidhan Bhawan.

Samajwadi Party MLAs raised issues pertaining to law and order, inflation, unemployment and conducting caste census. The party members also held pamphlets and banners in which slogans were written against the government.

Speaking to reporters, Patel, who was present at the protest site, said, "The BJP has reduced the number House sittings so much that we are not able to raise the voice of the public. Therefore, they are protesting against the wrong policies of the government under the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.

"In the Budget session, abiding by the democratic traditions and parliamentary decorum, we will raise the demands of the people in the House," he said.

SP's Manoj Pandey said, "We demand discussing the issues related to the government." He said today people are troubled by law and order, inflation, unemployment and corruption.

"Being the main opposition party, we are raising the voice of the public and protesting today. It is the demand of Samajwadi Party that the government should discuss the issue of public interest in the House," Pandey said.