Lucknow: RWA president booked for assaulting woman, brother for hurling abuses

Lucknow: A housing society's RWA president has been booked here for allegedly assaulting a woman and her brother in their flat over a parking dispute, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Amol Murkut on Tuesday said the incident took place on the intervening night of October 23 and 24 in Eldeco Society at IIM tri-section under Madiaon police station limits.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, some people are seen entering the flat of a woman and then beating her.

According to the police, the woman and her brother had an argument with the guard of the apartment regarding parking of a scooter. The woman had allegedly snatched the guard's mobile phone and thrown it away, the police said.

🚨 Real Truth Behind Attack on Girl in Lucknow Apartment 👇



A shocking video from Eldeco City’s Kutir Apartment, Madiyaon (Lucknow) shows a brother-sister duo brutally thrashed inside their flat after a parking dispute.

The woman, Shalu Chaurasia, who lives on rent with her… pic.twitter.com/Ib11mx1vOx — The News Drill (@thenewsdrill) October 28, 2025

The RWA president, Raman, had allegedly beaten up the woman's brother, they added.

Following this, an FIR was registered against the RWA president, the police said, adding no arrest has been made so far in the case.

The matter is being investigated, they said.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X said, "Will this daughter's voice be heard or will it be suppressed by a bulldozer? Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. The feudal mindset of the BJP has no respect for women, no place for them. The court should take suo motu cognizance because there is no hope from the BJP government."

In the video shared by Yadav, the woman identifies herself as Shalu Chaurasia and says that she lives in Kuteer Apartment near IIM tri-section.

It could be seen in the video that some people entered the house of Shalini Chaurasia, and started beating her.

"The president of the RWA had beaten me up, molested me and snatched my phone. I have been making rounds of Madiaon (police station) for the past four days, but no case has been registered so far," says the woman in the purported video.