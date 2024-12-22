Lucknow: IOC bank broken into, several lockers robbed

Lucknow, Dec 22 (PTI) Several lockers in the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank were found broken Sunday and their contents missing, police said.

They said the theft took place in the branch located in Lucknow's Matiyari.

The bank's manager said that he suspected the thieves stole inside the bank by making a hole into a wall the bank shares with an empty plot of land, an office said.

Prima facie, it seems four people must be involved in the job, police said.

Six teams have been formed to nab the robbers, they said.

Though police said there was neither any alarm nor any security guard in the bank at the time of the theft, the bank said it was robbed despite "adequate security" measures.

"Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is aware of the unfortunate incident involving a robbery which occurred despite adequate security measures at our Chinhat Branch in Lucknow.

"We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved swiftly," the bank said in a statement.

"The bank has insurance coverage in place for such incidents. The safety and security of our customers and their assets remain our top priority," it added. PTI NAV VN VN