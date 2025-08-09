Lucknow man arrested for sexually abusing stray dog

Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old man in Lucknow was on Saturday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a stray dog, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Patrakarpuram area under Gomti Nagar police station limits. A video of the act began circulating on social media the following day.

According to an officer from Gomti Nagar police station, the case came to light after representatives of a local NGO lodged a complaint upon seeing the video.

"The accused was identified as Sonu Vishwakarma, a resident of the Vinay Khand area, and arrested on Saturday following an investigation," the official told PTI.

The police said that prima facie, the accused appeared to be mentally unstable.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the police said.

Further legal proceedings are underway.