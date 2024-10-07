Lucknow man attempts self-immolation outside UP state assembly

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man attempted to set himself on fire outside the Vidhan Sabha complex here on Monday, police said.

The reason of the man's action was yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said, adding that he is hospitalised with 50 per cent burn injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said the man who made the immolation bid has been identified as Munna Vishwakarma.

"He poured a flammable substance on himself before setting himself ablaze. Timely intervention by the anti-self-immolation squad helped contain the situation, and the fire was extinguished," Tyagi told PTI Videos.

"Vishwakarma was rushed to the civil hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for 50 per cent burn injuries," she said.

DCP Tyagi said a probe is underway and further legal action is being taken.

Earlier this month, alert security personnel had thwarted a self immolation bid outside Vidhan Bhawan here by a group of five people, including two women, from Pilibhit. PTI KIS NB NB