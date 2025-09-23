Lucknow man beaten to death over interfaith relationship, two held

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by three neighbours over his suspected interfaith relationship in Lucknow's Saadatganj area, police said on Tuesday.

Two persons allegedly involved in the incident that occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday were taken into police custody, while another accused is absconding, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vishwajeet Srivastava said Himalaya Prajapati, Sonu and Saurabh Prajapati allegedly called Ali Abbas to their house under the pretext of discussing "his relationship with their sister", and then assaulted him with sticks, causing severe head injuries.

When they received information regarding the alleged assault around 1 am, local police reached the spot and found Abbas lying unconscious. He was rushed to the trauma centre, but succumbed to his injuries on the way, Srivastava said.

Following a complaint by Abbas's father, Arif Zamir, a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Saadatganj police station. Himalaya and Saurabh have been taken into custody while Sonu is absconding, police said.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to the crime and claimed they were upset about Abbas's relationship with their sister, the DCP said.

Senior officers inspected the crime scene, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are underway, they said.