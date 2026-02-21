Lucknow man killed in celebratory firing at wedding

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old man died after being hit by a bullet fired during celebratory firing at a wedding in Lucknow's Gomtinagar area on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.30 am in Virat Khand-1 under Gomtinagar police station area.

The victim, identified as Sunil Yadav, a resident of Chandganj, had come to attend a relative's wedding and got shot during celebratory firing at the ceremony.

Family members and relatives rushed him to Max Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, they said.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that a person identified as Shashwat Singh, who had also attended the wedding, allegedly fired shots during the celebration. He fled the spot after the incident, they said.

Taking serious note of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) has constituted two special teams to ensure the early arrest of the accused. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts, police said.

No written complaint had been received from the deceased's family till the filing of the report. An FIR will be registered under relevant sections upon receipt of a complaint and further legal proceedings will follow, police added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action will be taken after the report is received, they said.