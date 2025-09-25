Lucknow Metro joins PM's call of 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath'

Lucknow, Sep 25 (PTI) The Lucknow Metro on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to cleanliness as it carried out swachhta campaign on all 21 of its stations in the state capital.

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation MD, Sushil Kumar said, "UPMRC is committed to providing clean and safe metro services to the people." Kumar along with directors, officials and all employees, participated in cleanliness drives around all 21 metro stations and Depot of Lucknow Metro.

The activity was organised under the "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign to inspire citizens and passengers to contribute towards hygiene and cleanliness, according to an official statement.

This two-week campaign is being observed from September 17 to October 2, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath'. PTI KIS NB NB