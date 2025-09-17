Lucknow: Murder accused who escaped from police custody in May arrested

Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a murder accused, who escaped from police custody during treatment at a hospital in May this year, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shiv Kumar alias Bablu (59), a resident of Rahimnagar under the Mahanagar police station limits in Lucknow, was wanted in a case registered at Wazirganj police station, they added.

He was apprehended near the Clark Awadh Hotel in the Wazirganj area of Lucknow around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, an STF statement said.

Kumar, allegedly an alcoholic, had been lodged in jail in connection with a case registered at the Mahanagar police station after he allegedly attacked his son with a hammer following a quarrel on March 22. His son later succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

On May 19, Kumar was admitted to the Balrampur Hospital for treatment but managed to escape on May 24 after giving police the slip, the STF said.

Acting on a tip-off, an STF team arrested him on Tuesday.

Kumar has been handed over to the Wazirganj police for further legal action, officials added.