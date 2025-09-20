Lucknow: Pistol fired at mall, 4 held

Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) A woman was among the four individuals arrested for allegedly firing a pistol at a mall in the Sushant Golf City police station area on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of September 19 and 20, after the accused allegedly had a dispute with bouncers at a bar.

The arrested suspects were identified as Harsh Mishra (23), Prince Verma (28), Rohit Patel (30), and Swati (35), according to a police statement.

The police acted on an emergency call and a report filed by Anuj Chaudhary, which led to the immediate arrest of the four accused.

An FIR has been registered in the case, and additional charges under the Arms Act have been added.

Police recovered the pistol, two magazines, and seven live rounds, along with two spent cartridges from the scene. The gun, a licensed weapon owned by Rohit Patel, was allegedly used by Harsh Mishra. The car used by the group has also been seized as evidence.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to visiting the bar for a night out. A verbal argument with the bar's security escalated, leading to Harsh allegedly firing the weapon in the parking lot.

All four have been placed in judicial custody, police said. PTI CDN MPL MPL