Lucknow Police forms 2 teams to probe alleged sabotage of railway tracks

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) The Lucknow Police has formed two teams to probe an alleged incident of sabotage of railways tracks on the Lucknow-Bareilly route in Malihabad area here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) of Lucknow Police Commissionerate Omvir Singh said on Saturday, "On the intervening night of October 24 and 25, a passenger train was halted near Malihabad railway station after the loco pilot noticed logs of wood on the rail tracks. The logs were removed and the train traffic ensued." On Friday, Malihabad police lodged a case regarding the incidents on the complaint of railway officials.

"The case has been lodged against unknown persons. Our teams are probing the matter. If anyone is found involved in the act, that person will be arrested," said the officer. PTI CDN KSS KSS