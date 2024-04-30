Lucknow Police van carrying women prisoners, cops charred in fire; no casualties

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) A van carrying nine women prisoners and 14 policewomen from the Lucknow District Jail to the court caught fire outside the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, officials said.

All the passengers were safely rescued while the police van was totally charred, they said.

The incident took place in the front of gate number 14 of Raj Bhavan, causing panic among the passersby.

Ram Kumar Rawat, Hazratganj Fire Station Officer, told PTI Videos that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receiving information and the blaze was doused within 15 minutes.

Rawat said the driver spotted sparks from around the battery in the bus, following which the vehicle was stopped and prisoners and security personnel were taken out. PTI JK SNS RPA