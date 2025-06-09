Lucknow prepares to celebrate local boy's historic space mission

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Lucknow will cheer for Group Captain Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla on Tuesday when he embarks on his historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS), with his alma mater - City Montessori School (CMS)- organising a grand public watch party here to celebrate the lift-off.

Over 15 hoardings congratulating the 39-year-old Lucknow-born Indian Air Force pilot have come up across the state capital as India awaits its second national to undertake a spaceflight after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 odyssey. The feat would propel him into history as the first Indian to step onto the ISS.

Shukla is all set to travel with three other crew members onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, mounted on a Falcon 9 rocket, that will lift off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday at 5:52 pm IST.

As Group Captain Shukla pilots the Dragon with commander Peggy Whitson and crewmates from Poland and Hungary on a 14-day research mission, an impressive crowd -- including relatives, friends and teachers of Shulka -- will be watching it together as CMS has set up giant screens to relay live the launch with NASA/Axiom commentary.

"A life-size ISS Cupola replica, "Defy Gravity" Photo Booth and telescope, mock-up of a Mission Control Centre, space-themed live music, art installations and STEM kiosks and space fashion parade would be the other highlights of the launch party in Lucknow," CMS Founder-Director Bharti Gandhi Kingdon said.

"By counting down together, we will all contribute to the historical milestone being created by 'hamara beta' Shux," she said.

Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, Manager CMS, said there's palpable excitement among students across the city to witness this extraordinary event.

"Shux has opened the doors to space for Lucknow's youth, proving that with perseverance, even the cosmos is within reach," she said.

"We are praying for the success of the mission which our son is leading and which holds enormous importance for the country," Shukla's father Shambhu Shukla told PTI.

His elder sister Shuchi Misra said, "We are eagerly looking forward to the launch. Shux is incredibly focused yet brimming with joy.

"All his preparation was for this moment, and CMS laid the cornerstone of that confidence." CMS, Head of Communications, Rishi Khanna said the entire 'watch party' will be live-streamed on CMS's YouTube channel.