Lucknow: Probe ordered into ex-BJP MP's son at Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a high-level probe into the death of the son of a former BJP MP at Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS here, alleged to have been caused because of shoddy treatment.

The government relieved the doctor in charge of his services and also issued a warning to the director of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in connection with the matter.

Prakash Mishra, 40, was admitted to the hospital Saturday with some kidney ailment.

He was rushed to the hospital's emergency facility by his father, former BJP MP from Banda Bhairon Prasad Mishra.

After his son died, the Mishra sat on a 'dharna' outside the institute, drawing the attention of the authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who holds the health portfolio, in a post on X, announced that the government ordered a probe into the former lawmaker's son.

"UP government has ordered a high-level probe regarding the tragic demise of the son of former MP Bhairon Prasad Mishra at PGI, Lucknow.

"The doctor concerned, who was found guilty in the prima facie investigation, is being relieved from the institute. A warning has also been issued to the Director, PGI, to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future," he said.