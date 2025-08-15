Lucknow snacks vendor held for mixing cannabis in aloo tikki

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Lucknow Police has arrested a street food vendor for allegedly mixing cannabis in his snacks like aloo tikki and selling them to customers, officials said Thursday.

The accused was held from the suburban Mohanlalganj area of the state capital.

According to a police official, Pramod Sahu, 42, ran a small kiosk serving aloo tikki -- a fried potato patty -- and boiled eggs. He secretly laced some portions, including the chutney served alongside, with cannabis for "trusted patrons", and also allegedly sold the drug in packets, police said.

In a separate case the same day, the Nagram police in Lucknow arrested three men accused of supplying cannabis near railway and bus stations, taxi stands and around schools and colleges.

The suspects -- Manish Yadav, 26, Dev Ravat, 28, and Jagdeep Yadav, 43 -- allegedly transported the drug in school bags and sold it in small polythene packets priced between 500 and 1,200 rupees, the official said.

Police seized 4.7 kilograms of cannabis from the trio after stopping their e-rickshaw near a canal between Samesi and Karora Bazar.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mohanlalganj) Rajneesh Verma told PTI that all four accused in both the cases have been arrested. PTI KIS MNK MNK