Lucknow to host day-long rose festival focusing on environment, culture

Lucknow, Feb 26 (PTI) A rose garden, dubbed India’s second largest, will be inaugurated here on February 28, with a day-long festival blending culture and environmental awareness, an official statement issued by organisers said on Thursday.

The 15-acre rose garden developed at the Janeshwar Mishra Park is a major addition to the city’s green urban landscape, it said.

Presented by the Lucknow Development Authority under the theme "Love for the Environment”, the festival will be held at Gate Number 6 of the park. The event is being organised by the Repertwahr Foundation, a Lucknow-based cultural organisation founded in 2009 by theatre practitioners Bhoopesh Rai and Priyanka Sarkar.

The organisers said the one-day festival aims to turn environmental awareness into action through dialogue, music, poetry, exhibitions and immersive installations, with a focus on forest restoration and community participation.

A key feature will be the use of the Miyawaki afforestation method to create a dense mini-forest within the garden premises. Visitors will be encouraged to take part in tree-planting drives, workshops and eco-themed art installations.

Saplings will also be distributed under a "Breath Farming Project" to promote plantations beyond the festival, they added.

Two curated dialogue sessions on environmental issues will feature experts, social leaders and public figures, alongside cultural performances including folk music and a live band.

The programme will also include poetry and storytelling, a curated lifestyle and handicrafts market, food stalls and interactive workshops.

The festival seeks to engage citizens, especially the youth, in conversations and initiatives aimed at strengthening sustainable urban development and expanding the city's green cover, the organisers said.