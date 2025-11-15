Lucknow to turn into 'mini India' at 19th Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh is preparing to host its largest youth gathering in decades as the 19th National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, expected to draw over 33,000 participants, opens in the state capital next week for the first time in 61 years.

The week-long event, to be held from November 23 to 29 at the Defence Expo Ground in Vrindavan Yojana, will feature delegates from across India and the Asia-Pacific region, marking the 75th anniversary of the organisation.

Officials said representatives from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan and several other Asia-Pacific nations will attend, according to an official statement issued here Friday.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directions, the venue is being developed into a "mini India," with state-wise accommodation blocks, a central arena for major ceremonies, and a temporary market and food court serving regional cuisines, it stated.

A key highlight this year is the mix of cultural showcase and scientific experiences. The Department of Science and Technology will set up a temporary planetarium inside the tent city, allowing children to track solar movements during the day and observe stars at night through telescopes, the statement said.

To support the heavy footfall, authorities are putting in place strengthened communication and health facilities. The Ministry of Telecommunications is installing a dedicated tower to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for more than 40,000 people at the venue, according to the statement.

Security measures are being tightened for the high-profile gathering, while the health department has readied a 100-bed temporary hospital, with equal facilities for men and women, along with 15 round-the-clock dispensaries.

About 50 doctors and 100 paramedical personnel will be deployed in shifts, supported by ambulances and reserved ICU and general beds at nearby hospitals for emergencies, it added.

Officials said preparations for the 'central arena,' tent accommodation and other infrastructure are in the final stages, ahead of the arrival of over 30,000 scouts and guides and 1,500 international and national leaders. PTI KIS MPL MPL