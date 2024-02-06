Lucknow triple murder: Court rejects bail plea of 3 accused

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) A court here on Monday rejected the bail plea of three people accused of shooting dead three persons, including a woman and her 17-year-old son, over a property dispute last week.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Hrishikesh Pandey rejected the bail petition of accused Siraj Khan alias Lalan Khan, his son Faraz Khan, and driver Ashrafi after Assistant Prosecution Officer Rajendra Pandey and plaintiff's advocate Shailendra Singh Yadav opposed the plea. The fourth accused in the case, identified as Furkan, is absconding, police said.

On February 2, three members of a family, identified as Farheen Khan (40), her son Hanjala and Hanjala's uncle Munir Khan alias Taj (50), were shot dead allegedly by their relatives over a property dispute, police said.

Two persons were injured in the incident that took place in the Malihabad police station area, they said.

On the basis of a complaint by Farid Ahmed Khan, a case was registered at Malihabad police station.

According to the FIR, on the day of the incident, the accused came to Fareed Ahmed Khan's house in a car and started abusing him and his family. Siraj Khan, who is a history-sheeter, had a rifle in his hand, the FIR said.

Hearing the noise, the plaintiff's cousin Munir Khan tried to intervene. Then Siraj Khan and his son Faraz Khan allegedly fired from the rifle, killing Farheen, Hanjala and Munir.

The police had produced the three accused before the remand magistrate on Sunday, who sent them to judicial custody.

Police Commissioner SB Shirodkar said on Friday, "There was a property dispute between relatives in Mohammad Nagar area of Malihabad police station area. Some people from one party shot dead three people, including a woman and her 17-year-old son." "The accused in the case are close relatives of the deceased. Police have recovered the rifle used in the crime," Shirodkar had told reporters. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK