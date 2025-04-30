Lucknow University offers to bear educational expenses of Pahalgam attack victims' kin

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) Lucknow University Vice Chancellor professor Alok Kumar Rai on Wednesday said the university will bear all educational expenses, including food and accommodation, if any member of the families of the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam wishes to study at the university.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on behalf of the entire Lucknow University family. As the Vice Chancellor, I wish to extend support to the bereaved families. If anyone from the families of the 26 victims wants to pursue education at Lucknow University, they are welcome," Rai said in a video message posted on his official social media account X.

"The university will bear the full cost of their education, including books, food, and lodging,” Rai said while praying for the departed souls.

At least 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed and several others injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on April 22. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK