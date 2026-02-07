Lucknow univ's 'Jyotish' centre to offer career planning, marriage guidance to people

Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) From career planning, health guidance to marriage and finances, a wide range of astrological services will soon be available to the general public at the Jyotish Paramarsh Kendra (Astrology Consultancy Centre) on the Lucknow University campus, officials said on Saturday.

The university officials said that the initiative aims to provide a structured and regulated platform for astrological consultations, ensuring proper documentation, structured procedures and fixed consultation durations, unlike the largely informal practices prevalent outside academic institutions.

Each consultation will typically last a minimum of 15 minutes, based on birth charts, with charges starting at Rs 1,500 per session. Shorter consultations related to foreign travel prospects, social status, prestige and political career analysis will be available at Rs 500 for 15 minutes, the officials said.

Hora astrology and palmistry sessions will be offered for 30 minutes at Rs 700, while numerology-based counselling is at Rs 1,700, they said.

The officials said specialised services such as assessment on the impact of tantra-mantra practices and interpretation of omens and dreams will be provided for 30 minutes at a fee of Rs 1,900. Horoscope matching, including manglik analysis, will be available at Rs 1,500.

The university has been offering academic courses in Jyotir Vigyan (astrological sciences) since October 18, 2001, with graduate and MA programmes conducted in Hindi, English and Sanskrit.

The Kendra, which began operations in August and currently caters only to university students and staff, will now also accept queries from the general public.

Shyamlesh Kumar Tiwari, coordinator of the Jyotir Vigyan department, told PTI that the university administration has approved the framework of the services and their charges.

"The necessary upgradation of the centre will be undertaken, based on the requirement, before formally opening consultations," he said.

According to the plan, the centre will provide counselling on career and income prospects, health issues, education, marriage, progeny, housing, financial status, investments and property-related matters.

The centre will also prepare horoscopes on demand. A short horoscope (teva) will be delivered within three days for Rs 500, a medium horoscope with lagna and chandra charts within seven days for Rs 1,100, and a detailed horoscope analysis within 15 days for Rs 3,100, while a computerised horoscope with shadvarga analysis will be available within a day at Rs 1,100, it said.

For those seeking Vastu consultancy services, charges are fixed at Rs 5 per square foot for residential properties and Rs 15 per square foot for commercial properties, subject to the submission of site maps with clear directional details, the officials said.

To make the services more accessible within the campus, university staff, students and their family members will receive a 15 per cent concession on consultancy charges, they added.

All consultations will adhere strictly to university norms and financial rules, and services will only be provided on production of an official receipt issued by the finance department, the officials said.

Detailed operational guidelines for appointments and documentation are expected to be released in the coming days. PTI CDN SMV APL