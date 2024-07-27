Lucknow: Washerwoman's daughter lands YES scholarship

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) A good academic life was a distant dream for Deepali Kannoujia, who was born in poverty with both her parents engaged in washing clothes for a living.

Things became more difficult for the family after her father got bedridden following a surgery. But the event gave Deepali more clarity on what she wanted to do.

She kept the fire aglow in her, scraping by through private tuition.

At 16, she landed the coveted YES (Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study) scholarship, administered by the US Department of State.

Suman, Deepali's mother, brimmed with pride as she spoke about her.

"My daughter has been selected to go to America and study there. I don't know how America is but I know that my daughter will do well there," said the mother of four and wife of a washerman.

Deepali said her mother's hard work day in and day out inspired her to do something big with her life.

"My mother is my biggest motivation. I have seen her work so hard for the family every day which she continues till today. She can barely read and write but she always taught me to value education and focus on my studies," said the class 10 girl, who is scheduled to fly to the US in August.

The last born among four siblings was admitted to Prerna Girls' School, a unit of Study Hall Educational Foundation, a school meant for girls from low-income and marginalised communities.

Within a year, her excellent performance secured her a scholarship to the main Study Hall school.

Deepali maintained a good academic record throughout her school. Last year with the help of her school she applied for the YES scholarship.

"I was not confident about my selection for the YES scholarship. But with encouragement from my teachers I successfully cleared it to secure the scholarship," she said.

On her father's becoming bedridden, she said, "I want to become a doctor. I have decided to opt science for my class 12 board exams and appear in the NEET." Deepali said she is looking forward to learning important life skills during her one-year sojourn in the US.

"I have never lived alone on my own. But I will have to do so once I go for higher studies. I believe that the programme will help me learn skills, including how to live alone, managing finances, doing chores while managing work and interacting with a wide array of people. These skills will help me throughout my life," she said.