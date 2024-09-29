Lucknow's Bengali Club to organise slogan writing competition on R G Kar issue during Durga Puja

Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) This Durga Puja, the Lucknow-based Bengali Club and Young Men's Association will organise a slogan writing competition as a way of expressing solidarity with the protesters seeking justice for the trainee woman doctor who was raped and murdered in a Kolkata hospital.

The core theme of the competition is woman safety and the gruesome incident at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

"We have had enough of slogans like 'we want justice' while processions and protest marches seem to have outlived their utility," Arun Kumar Banerjee, the president of Bengali Club and Young Men's Association told PTI on Sunday.

"Through the slogan writing competition, we want to give people a platform to vent their anger over the R G Kar Hospital rape-murder incident and similar cases," he said, adding the slogans would be preserved by the club.

An electronic candle will be kept alight on the Bengali Club premises during three days of Durga Puja --- Saptami, Ashthami and Navami --- when the slogan competition will be held.

"Durga puja is the best possible time and the pandal is the best possible place to send a strong message to the people on issues that have a strong connection and a direct impact on the masses. The Bengali Club stands for the right and real cause," Banerjee said.

He added that the event will be organised by the women's wing of the Bengali Club and they would lead from the front. Established in 1892, the Bengali Club has more than 700 members, of which over 200 are women.

"A temporary platform will be built for the event where people of all age groups and different sections of society can pen their slogans. The best three slogans will be given prizes." Banerjee said it is "unfortunate" that Goddess Durga's 'shakti' (power) has been "underestimated by some people", especially those who commit crimes against women.

"We want people to realise the power of Goddess Durga, and correlate the woman to Mother Goddess. Slogan writing is perhaps the best creative form to enable an individual to express himself on any issue of national importance. Processions and protest marches seem to have outlived their utility," Banerjee said.

Asked to comment on the ideation for the programme, the president of the Bengali Club, said, "The idea generated when the incident occurred and we thought that something unique should be done about this." "Initially we thought of songs or other cultural activities to raise the issue. But then we realised that people may eventually not get the message. Then we thought of putting up hoardings but that would have missed the personal touch.

"Eventually, the slogan writing competition was finalised. Our aim is to link the divine power in every woman with that of Goddess Durga," he said.

The trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital when she had gone to rest during her shift in the early hours of August 9. Her body with severe injury marks was found in the hall by a doctor who was on rounds.

The incident led to nationwide protests demanding the safety of medical professionals at the workplace and women's safety. PTI NAV NSD NSD