Lucky escape for 18 as lift cable snaps at Malegaon civic corporation office

Nashik, Feb 7 (PTI) An overcrowded lift carrying 18 persons plunged after one of its cables snapped and got stuck between the ground and first floors at the Malegaon Municipal Corporation building on Saturday, an official said.

No one was injured in the frightening incident, he said.

The five-storey building has two lifts, one for the staff and the other for common use, they said.

After the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, the ISLAM party president Asif Sheikh and his supporters were moving out of the fourth floor.

As he stepped into the common lift, which has a capacity of 10 persons, a few journalists also joined him to take his comments. Just then, more supporters of the leader entered the lift, which eventually had 18 persons, an official said.

Due to excess load, a cable broke and the lift car dropped rapidly. “Fortunately, it did not crash to the ground. The lift got stuck between the first floor and the ground floor,” said an official.

After being alerted, police, fire brigade personnel and civic employees rushed to the spot. They broke open the lift doors and rescued all those inside, he added.