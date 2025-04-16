Lucky escape for 50 passengers after bus collides with truck in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore (Odisha), Apr 16 (PTI) At least 50 passengers of a Kolkata-bound bus had a close shave following a head-on collision with a truck in Odisha’s Balasore on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place near Soro College Chhak on National Highway-16.

“It was a lucky escape for passengers of the bus. Some of them suffered only minor injuries,” a police officer said.

The truck driver, however, was seriously injured and shifted to a hospital in Cuttack, he said.

He has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Pandey (53), a resident of Mangori village of Arha district in Bihar.

The bus driver fled the spot after the accident, the officer added.