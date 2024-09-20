Ludhiana administration directs officials to adopt zero tolerance to prevent stubble burning

Ludhiana, Sep 20 (PTI) The Ludhiana administration on Friday directed officials to adopt zero tolerance to prevent stubble burning and conduct a joint patrolling with the police.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal has called for strict enforcement of orders to prevent stubble burning in the district. Senior Superintendent of Police Khanna Ashwini Gotyal too ordered police officers to maintain round-the-clock vigilance in the fields to prevent this practice.

During a meeting with concerned officers, Jorwal emphasised the need to lay major focus on curbing stubble burning.

He asked the officers to conduct intensive meetings with village 'sarpanchs' and organise foot marches in the villages with the police force.

The DC stressed the importance of nodal officers moving into the villages from this week, accompanied by police officers, to discourage stubble burning through their presence.

He said the need for joint patrolling by civil and police officials to deter people from burning residue in the villages and take preventive action against violators to send a strong message.

Additionally, public announcements through gurdwaras, temples and moving vehicles must also be used to effectively monitor and prevent farm fires, Jorwal said.

The DC also added that he and police chiefs will visit hotspots to sensitise farmers about the ill effects of stubble burning.

He urged the farmers to play a positive role in curbing stubble burning and asked them to avail the subsidies on machinery to crop residue management.