Ludhiana battered by heavy rain; rest of Punjab gets moderate showers

Chandigarh, Sep 6 (PTI) Parts of Punjab were lashed by rain on Saturday, with Ludhiana, which has since the flooding witnessed four deaths, receiving the highest amount of it.

In all, floods have claimed 46 lives since last month in Punjab.

According to the Met department's weather report, Ludhiana was struck by a heavy downpour, receiving 81.2 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Saturday.

Amritsar received 38.4 mm of it during the same period, while Patiala received 25 mm.

Mansa received 8.5 mm of rain, Mohali, 17.5 mm, while Sri Anandpur Sahib received 0.5 mm.

The maximum temperatures hovered between 29 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius at most places in the state.

Chandigarh witnessed 9.3 mm of rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met forecast, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Punjab on Sunday and at a few places over the next two days.

Punjab is facing one of its worst floods in decades, with the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi and several seasonal rivulets in spate due to heavy rain across north India, especially Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. PTI SUN VN VN