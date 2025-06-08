Ludhiana bypoll: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh bats for party nominee in roadshow

Ludhiana, Jun 8 (PTI) Cricketer-turned-AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Harbhajan Singh, on Sunday took part in a roadshow in support of party candidate for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, Sanjeev Arora.

Riding atop an open vehicle, Singh and Arora waved to the people during the roadshow, which began from Hotel Onn and culminated at Saggu Chowk.

Addressing the public from the vehicle, Singh said it was a matter of pride for him to campaign in Ludhiana.

"I feel lucky to be here among the warm-hearted people of Ludhiana," Singh said, fondly recalling his cricketing days at the PAU grounds here.

The veteran of 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20 internationals also mentioned that both he and Arora were elected to the Rajya Sabha about three years ago, calling it a moment of shared honour.

Lauding Arora's work, Singh said, "Sanjeev Arora has relentlessly pursued development for Ludhiana. I've seen him regularly meeting ministers to push for projects. He is perhaps the only MP who has remained dedicated solely to the cause of his city's development." He also praised Arora for building a strong image as a development-oriented leader.

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat will take place on June 19 and the results will be out on June 23. The seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Urging the voters to secure Arora’s victory, Singh said, "A vote for Arora is a vote for the development of Ludhiana.” PTI COR CHS ARI