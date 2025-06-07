Ludhiana bypoll: CM Mann campaigns for AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora

Ludhiana, Jun 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sought votes for AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, who is contesting the June 19 assembly bypoll to the Ludhiana West seat.
Addressing gatherings at Jawahar Nagar and Sarabha Nagar, Mann urged voters to secure Arora's victory, saying, "Ludhiana is the heart of Punjab. If you want to keep your heart healthy, choose someone who has Ludhiana in his heart." Taking a dig at Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Mann described the by-election as a clear choice between "pyaar (love) and hankaar (arrogance)".
Slamming the Congress, BJP and Akali Dal, Mann accused them of betraying Punjab's people for decades.
Lashing out at leaders who frequently switch parties, Mann said, "Those who change parties like clothes will betray you the moment they get your vote." He also highlighted the achievements of his government -- from reforms in education and healthcare to crackdown on corruption and drug networks.
Mann also criticised the opposition parties for their "misgovernance" over the past 70 years, accusing them of "spreading drugs and fostering lawlessness" in Punjab.
"The AAP candidate will be listed on top on the voting machine, so make sure that AAP comes first in the results as well," the chief minister said.
"During the by-election in Jalandhar West, I promised that AAP's Mohinder Bhagat will write down your demands and bring them to me, which I will sign. I fulfilled that promise. Now Sanjeev Arora will bring the demands of Ludhiana West to me, and I will fulfil them," he added.
The bypoll to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat will take place on June 19 and the results will be out on June 23. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.