Ludhiana bypoll: CM Mann urges voters to support AAP's vision for progress

Ludhiana, Jun 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday urged voters to support AAP's vision for progress and development, as he campaigned for party nominee Sanjeev Arora for the June 19 bypoll to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat.

Mann addressed two public meetings – one at Jawaddi village and the other in Ward No. 64.

“Unlike other parties that bring people by paying money or with promises of favours, we just extended a simple invitation to which you all have responded in large numbers. This reflects the trust you've placed in our three-and-a-half years of governance,” Mann said.

“This bypoll was not supposed to take place as you had already given us your mandate. But unfortunately, our MLA Gogi ji passed away. We are now counting upon your continued faith to carry forward the trust you’ve placed on us,” he added.

The bypoll to the Ludhiana West Assembly seat will take place on June 19 and the results will be out on June 23. The seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

“Pressing the ‘jharoo’ (AAP’s poll symbol) button on June 19 will conclude your responsibility and mark the beginning of ours. We guarantee to uphold the trust you have placed on us,” Mann said.

Taking a dig at his opponents, Mann said, “Don’t even look at the photos of the other candidates; their corruption will blind you. They are the same people who looted Punjab for years.” Taking a swipe at Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Mann slammed him for his “arrogance and misplaced priorities”.

“His arrogance and anger are at an all-time high. If this is his attitude now, what would he do if he becomes an MLA? Even if they win, they will spend the next one-and-a-half years hurling abuses at me. When he (Ashu) was a minister, he did nothing except insulting people,” Mann said.

Referring to the opposition's campaign, Mann said, “They campaign with arrogance, while we seek votes with love and respect. They use slogans like 'Ashu is a must', but who is he? Nelson Mandela? The truth is that choosing them was a compulsion in the past, but now people have an honest option.” Mann also urged voters to elect a candidate who understands their problems rather than those embroiled in internal party conflicts.

"He (Ashu) is busy fighting his own party and party leaders. That's what he will do as an MLA too," Mann said. Speaking about the AAP candidate, Mann said, "Sanjeev Arora has the passion to work for the people. He has expressed his commitment to win with the blessings of the public and dedicate himself to their service."