Ludhiana bypoll: Polling stations to have mobile phone deposit facility

Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) Voters exercising their franchise in the June 19 assembly bypoll in Punjab's Ludhiana West constituency can deposit their mobile phones at designated counters outside the polling stations, officials said on Tuesday.

These counters will be managed by trained volunteers using jute or cloth bag mobile holders according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, they said.

The facility is designed to facilitate all voters, particularly women, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, who often face difficulty without access to their mobile phones, they said.

However, phones will not be allowed inside the polling stations and must be switched off within the 100-metre periphery to maintain the secrecy and decorum of the election process, they said.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C stated, "Implementing the mobile phone deposit facility during the Ludhiana West by-election is part of our broader effort to improve the convenience of the voters, while maintaining the secrecy of voting." The facility will be uniformly implemented across all 194 polling stations set up for the bypoll.

Proper arrangements are also being made to ensure that the deposited mobile phones are returned safely after voting, he said.

The ECI recently announced the introduction of a mobile phone deposit facility at all polling stations. It said the initiative would be implemented in the upcoming bypolls, including the Ludhiana West by-election.

This new facility, based on instructions issued by the ECI on May 23, aims to enhance the voter experience while upholding the secrecy of voting as mandated under Rule 49M of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, and the counting will be held on June 23. PTI CHS RHL