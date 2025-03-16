Ludhiana clash: Why action taken against only one group, Giriraj Singh asks police commissioner

Ludhiana, Mar 16 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh Sunday expressed displeasure over the Ludhiana police's handling of a clash between two groups on Holi over the playing of DJ music and sought to know why action was taken against only one faction.

He threatened to stage a sit-in outside the office of the Ludhiana Police commissioner if action was not taken against the other group too.

On the day of Holi, a heated argument broke out between the two groups in the Bihari Colony here over one of them playing DJ music during the celebration. It escalated and the two sides hurled bricks, stones, and other objects at each other, injuring two persons.

According to police, seven people have been detained.

Singh, who attended an event here, spoke to the Ludhiana police commissioner over the phone after receiving a deputation from one of the groups. The Union minister, who is an MP from Bihar's Begusarai, asked the police commissioner why action was not taken against the other group.

He was apparently referring to the group belonging to the Muslim community.

"The first attack came from their side and after going through CCTV footage, you lodged a case against only one group. If you do not nab them, I will sit on a 'dharna' at your office as I have no choice," Singh said.

The Union textile minister, who is on a two-day visit to Ludhiana, interacted with representatives of several textile organizations.

He said the Union government had offered to set up a mega textile plant worth Rs 1,000 crore in Punjab but the Aam Aadmi Party government rejected the offer. The project had the potential to provide employment to two lakh people, Singh claimed. PTI COR CHS VSD NSD NSD