Ludhiana man booked for raping transwoman; case registered against 2 others for abetting crime

Ludhiana, Dec 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man here for allegedly raping a transwoman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Thursday.

The complainat, who had undergone a gender reassignment surgery, told police that the accused, Taranpal Singh Monga of Basant Avenue, Ludhiana, repeatedly raped her in various hotels of the city.

The 25-year-old rape survivor further accused him of harassment and blackmailing, extorting Rs 22 lakh and jewelry. Taranpal’s brother Davinderpal Singh Monga and a cousin Gurukaran Singh alias Harjee have also been booked for aiding the abuse and harassament, police said.

The three have been further accused of morping photos of the complainant and the complainant’s mother, and posting them on social media to defame the rape survivor, they added.

Initially, the Faridabad police in Haryana registered a zero FIR in the matter and transferred it to Ludhiana for further investigation.

The complainant, from Faridabad, met Taranpal on a social networking site on March 17, 2024. On March 21, 2024, he promised marriage and later used the relationship to extort money, claiming it was for a business venture.

His behavior later turned abusive, and he began verbally and physically mistreating the transwoman, police said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 64 (2) (M) (repeated rape of the same woman), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 79 (acts intended to insult a woman's modesty including words, gestures, etc.) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they added.

Police confirmed that no arrests have bee n made in the case so far.