Ludhiana police commissioner conducts surprise inspection at police station, cyber cell

Ludhiana, Apr 11 (PTI) Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma on Friday conducted surprise inspection at the Sarabha Nagar police station and the cyber cell to ensure strict adherence to duty protocols and enhance public welfare.

During the visit, Sharma reviewed key areas, including the outreach centre, lock-ups, help desk, complaint cell, wireless room, the crime and criminal tracking network & systems (CCTNS) room, district forensic lab and SHO office.

According to an official statement, he observed improperly parked two-wheelers and cluttered storage areas, and directed immediate action for their proper management and disposal.

He also examined personnel records, issuing instructions to streamline processes and improve efficiency.

"I am visiting police stations personally to assess operations, address shortcomings, and strengthen our commitment to public service. Our priorities include intensifying efforts against drugs and gang activity to ensure a safer Ludhiana," Sharma said, adding that such inspections would continue. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK