Ludhiana: Two weapons recovered from gangsters killed in police encounter

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) The police recovered two weapons from the gangsters who were killed in an exchange of fire with police in Ludhiana, a senior official said Thursday.

Advertisment

Sanjeev alias Sanju and Shubham alias Gopi, who were wanted in an abduction case of Ludhiana businessman Sambhav Jain, were killed in an encounter with the police near Tibba bridge on the outskirts of Ludhiana on Wednesday evening, the official said.

"We have recovered two pistols, two magazines and six live cartridges," Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla told reporters here.

The police raided the hideout of both the gangsters near Sahnewal on Wednesday, but they tried to flee on a scooter, he added.

Advertisment

Shukla said the two gangsters opened fire at the police when they were signalled to stop.

They were killed after the police retaliated, he added.

Shukla, who was accompanied by Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal, said Sanjeev and Shubham were facing two criminal cases each in Ludhiana and had formed a gang for running an extortion racket.

Advertisment

He further said five other gang members have already been arrested.

Asked from where they got the weapons, Shukla said the police will investigate the forward and backward linkages in this case.

On the involvement of any known person of the businessman in his abduction, Shukla said investigation was underway.

The businessman was kidnapped near his factory on November 17 and the accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from his family.

Meanwhile, Jain thanked the police for its action against the criminals involved in his abduction. PTI CHS AS CK