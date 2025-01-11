Ludhiana West AAP MLA dies in 'accidental firing' from own pistol

Ludhiana, Jan 11 (PTI) AAP leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has died of a gunshot injury, with his family members and state party chief saying he was fatally hit by a bullet that got fired accidently from his pistol when he was cleaning it.

Advertisment

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, who visited the grieving family in Ludhiana, said Gogi would clean his licensed pistol everyday. While he was doing so Friday night, it got fired accidentally and claimed his life, Arora said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Jaskaran Singh Teja said the bullet pierced Gogi's temple and he was rushed to the local Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday at Gogi's house. Teja said, "According to his family members, it was an accidental fire." Gogi (58) is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His cremation will take place at 3 pm at the cremation ground near KVM school here.

Advertisment

The police said the case is under investigation.

Several political leaders including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed shock over Gogi's death. "Got the sad news of the demise of our party's respected MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi ji. I am very sad to hear this, Gogi ji was a very good person. Heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of grief," Mann said in a post on X.

Before he visited Gogi's house, Aman Arora posted on X, "My deepest condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. May they find the strength to endure this painful loss. I pray to the Almighty that his noble soul rests in eternal peace." Hours before his death, Gogi held a meeting with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal over the issue of cleaning of 'Buddha Nullah' (a drain of polluted effluents).

Advertisment

He also visited the Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir in BRS Nagar where a theft had taken place a few days ago and had assured justice in the matter.

Gogi joined the AAP in 2022 after quitting the Congress. He had been with the Congress for almost 22 years.

Gogi defeated two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the 2022 state assembly poll from the Ludhiana West seat. His wife Sukhchain Kaur Gogi unsuccessfully contested the municipal corporation elections last month.

Advertisment

Gogi was in the news last year, when he demolished the foundation stone of a Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project as he was upset over the delay in carrying out the project by the departments concerned.

Gogi served as municipal councillor twice in Ludhiana before becoming a legislator in 2022. He also served as the chairman of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation during the previous Congress regime. Gogi was Ludhiana district Congress (urban) president from 2014 till 2019.

He had caught the attention when he came on a scooter to file his nomination papers for the 2022 assembly polls.

Advertisment

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh condoled the death of Gogi.

"Deeply saddened by the shocking & tragic demise of Gurpreet Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & loved ones. May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," said Singh.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed grief over Gogi's death.

Advertisment

"Saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of @AAPPunjab MLA from ludhiana west @gurpreetgogiaap ji. I am short of words after hearing about this tragic news. My sympathies are with the family members and supporters. May Waheguru ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Warring said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic and untimely demise of @AAPPunjab MLA @gurpreetgogiaap. His passing is an immense and irreparable loss, not only to his family but also to the countless people he represented and served with dedication in the assembly." "His contributions will always be remembered. I pray to the Almighty to grant strength and courage to his family and loved ones to bear this profound loss. May his soul rest in peace," Bajwa said.

Among other leaders, who condoled the death of Gogi, included Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora and AAP MLA Ashok Parasher. PTI COR CHS VSD TIR TIR