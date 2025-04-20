Ludhiana West bypoll: AAP inaugurates nominee Sanjeev Arora's campaign office

Ludhiana, Apr 20 (PTI) AAP Punjab unit president Aman Arora on Sunday asked party workers to work tirelessly to ensure a thumping victory for Sanjeev Arora, who is the party nominee for the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll.

Arora, who is also the Cabinet minister, inaugurated the campaign office for the party's candidate Sanjeev Arora at Malhar Road here.

Speaking on the occasion, Aman Arora congratulated party workers and declared the event as the official beginning of AAP's poll campaign for the Ludhiana West bypoll, despite the election date yet to be announced.

He urged party members to work tirelessly to ensure victory for Sanjeev Arora, who he described as a development-oriented leader with a clean image.

Highlighting the work done by both the AAP-led state government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Aman Arora said significant strides have been made in serving all sections of society, including industry and farmers, over the last three years.

"Both the government and our candidate enjoy credibility due to their excellent performance, and the people of Ludhiana West are ready to vote," he added.

Aman Arora also noted that AAP workers have been actively engaged in door-to-door verification for the past two months, during which they detected numerous fake voters allegedly listed by rival parties.

He emphasized that this effort is aimed at ensuring free and fair elections.

Taking a dig at the rival parties, Aman Arora said, "While AAP stands united, the Congress is marred by factionalism. No other candidate comes close to Sanjeev Arora, whose work in Ludhiana has already earned public trust." Praising Sanjeev Arora, he said AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal recognised his capabilities, which led to his nomination as a Rajya Sabha MP.

"He understands the pulse of industry and the people. Now, it's time the people give back by electing him with a decisive mandate," he said.

Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond called upon workers to intensify the poll campaign.

In his address, Sanjeev Arora spoke at length about various development initiatives he has undertaken.

Expressing gratitude towards the party leadership, he said his responsibilities would grow after the election and promised to continue working for the welfare of the people.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

While AAP named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora while the Congress has fielded former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. PTI COR CHS NB