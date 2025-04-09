Ludhiana West bypoll: Political parties cooperation is 'crucial in upholding sanctity of electoral process', says Punjab CEO

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) In the wake of the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of political parties to discuss the ongoing special summary revision of the photo electoral roll -- with April 1 as the qualifying date.

During the meeting, he apprised them of the electoral roll's draft publication.

Sibin C informed them that the rationalization and integration of polling stations in the constituency had been completed according to the Election Commission's guidelines.

The total number of polling stations in the constituency remains 192 -- all of which are urban.

However, adjustments have been made to ensure that none of the polling stations exceed the maximum limit of 1,200 electors, thus enhancing accessibility and electoral convenience.

According to the draft roll, the total number of electors in Ludhiana West stands at 1,73,071. The window for filing claims and objections will remain open from April 9 to 24.

The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for May 5, he said.

Sibin C urged all political parties to contribute actively to the revision process by engaging booth level agents (BLAs) to raise awareness about voter updation and assist electors in the process of filing claims and objections.

"The cooperation of political parties is crucial in upholding the sanctity of the electoral process. Through their booth level agents, we request all parties to reach out to the electorate, encourage voter verification and ensure maximum participation in the roll revision process," he said.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet. PTI CHS AS AS