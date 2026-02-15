Lui-Ngai-Ni festival promotes peace and unity among Naga family: Rio

Ukhrul/ Imphal, Feb 15 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Nephiu Rio on Sunday said the seed sowing festival of Lui-Ngai-Ni promotes unity and peace among the Naga family.

Speaking at the seed-sowing festival of the Nagas at the Ukhrul Headquarters Ground in Manipur, Rio described his presence not merely as an honour but as an opportunity to share the prayers and goodwill of the Nagas from Nagaland.

He said the Lui-Ngai-Ni is not just a festival to observe, but a moment to reaffirm identity as a people, to remember forefathers, renew bonds, and pray for abundance in the fields.

"Our festivals are signs of thanksgiving, but they are also lessons in life," he stated, adding that before progress, there must be unity and faith.

The Nagaland CM said elders are living libraries, women are the keepers of home and culture, and the youth hold the plough for the next sowing season and the future ahead.

Referring to the merger of political parties NPF and NDPP, Rio said the coming together of like-minded political forces is a step taken without complaint.

He also expressed gratitude to party leaders and supporters for strengthening unity among the Nagas, and hoped it would serve as a lesson for all political parties.

The Nagaland chief minister also reiterated that the Naga issue remains a political issue requiring dialogue at the highest level.

He referred to various historical resolutions passed over the decades and agreements signed in 2015 and 2017, stating that although a final settlement is yet to come, the process remains alive.

The framework agreement between the NSCN(IM) and the Centre was signed on August 3, 2015, to find a solution to the Naga political issue. The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland, which started soon after Independence in 1947.

Besides the framework agreement with the NSCN(IM), the Centre also inked an Agreed Position with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven organisations (NNPGs) in December 2017.

During Sunday's programme, Rio expressed happiness at being part of the celebration, stating that gatherings like Lui-Ngai-Ni promote unity and peace among the Naga family.

Lui-ngai-ni is celebrated by the Naga tribes almost simultaneously during the onset of spring to signify the propitious time for sowing of seeds.

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho said, "The Naga people have endured immense struggles and challenges throughout history. Those experiences have shaped the people, strengthened them, and brought the people to a place of maturity and responsibility." PTI COR NN