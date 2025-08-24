Lulu Group Chairman Yusuff Ali blames politician for delay in starting mall in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 24 (PTI) Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali on Sunday held a politician responsible for the delay in the construction of Lulu Mall in Thrissur.

Without naming the person or his political party, the popular businessman said this while inaugurating the new headquarters of the Thrissur Management Association (TMA) here, according to a statement from Lulu Group.

He said that Thrissur Lulu Shopping Mall was envisioned as a major project that would provide jobs to 3,000 people.

He is further quoted as having said in the statement that the land had already been acquired, and preliminary works had commenced when the case was filed against Lulu.

The case is still under consideration by the High Court and has been going on for over two years, he said.

"In this country, businesses have to face various challenges to move forward. Once these hurdles are removed, Lulu Mall will come up in Thrissur," he added.

Attempts to obtain a response from Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev regarding Yusuff Ali's claim were not successful.

The Lulu Group Chairman opined that Thrissur is blessed with many entrepreneurs and reminded that almost all the renowned businessmen of Kerala are from Thrissur, the statement said.

He also gave advice to the students in the audience on the importance of taking care of their parents, even as they advance in their careers.

TMA President C Padmakumar presided over the function. Manappuram Group Chairman P V Nandakumar, ESAF Small Finance Bank MD and CEO K Paul Thomas, T S Anantha Raman, V Venugopal, Sijo Ponnore, and P K Shaji spoke on the occasion.

Abu Dhabi-based international retail firm Lulu Group has multiple malls across India and abroad. It also operates hotels, convention centres, and an IT park in Kerala. PTI TBA HMP KH