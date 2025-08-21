Lumpy disease outbreak in Latur, 32 cattle dead in one month

Latur (Maharashtra), Aug 21 (PTI) As many as 32 cattle have died due to Lumpy Skin Disease in central Maharashtra's Latur district in the last one month, officials have said, appealing farmers to celebrate the Bail Pola festival in a simple way on Friday.

As many as 411 animals contracted the disease in the district since July 18. Of them, 200 recovered, 179 were under treatment, while 32 animals died, said a release.

Lumpy Skin Disease causes painful nodules on the skin, weakness, and poses a severe threat to the health of cattle. To contain the spread, authorities have imposed a ban on animal markets, trading, and transportation in affected zones.

Bail Pola, a popular festival meant to express farmers' gratitude towards oxen and bulls, will be celebrated in Maharashtra on Friday. Usually it is celebrated with processions of animals.

However, District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge and Zilla Parishad CEO Rahul Kumar Meena have instructed that this year's celebrations should remain restricted to cattle sheds. Farmers have been urged to avoid processions and large gatherings, the release said.

Livestock owners should maintain cleanliness in cattle sheds, properly dispose of dung and urine, prevent dampness and regularly spray disinfectants to control ticks, flies, and mosquitoes. Stagnant water around sheds should be removed to avoid breeding of insects, it said.

"Preventing the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease requires the full cooperation of livestock owners. On Bail Pola, let us avoid gatherings, processions, and animal exchange. Protecting our cattle is our foremost duty," said Dr Shridhar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Animal Husbandry. PTI COR KRK