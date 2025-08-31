Lumpy virus-like symptoms detected in cattle in Ranchi

Ranchi, Aug 31 (PTI) Lumpy virus-like symptoms were detected in cattle in parts of Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an official said on Sunday.

However, no animal deaths have been reported from the district, he said.

A team from the Institute of Animal Health and Production (IAHP) would visit the affected areas to collect samples, the official said.

"Lumpy virus-like symptoms are being reported from different areas of the district. But, the situation is not severe as the symptoms are being treated with utmost priority," District Animal Husbandry Officer (DAHO) Kavindra Nath Singh told PTI.

"An immunisation programme for cattle is going on in the district to check the spread of the disease," he said.

Lumpy skin disease spreads among cattle through the bites of mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps, as well as through contaminated food and water.

The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal.

Singh said the symptoms were first reported from Chanho and Angarha areas, where the situation is now under control.

"Reports of the disease were also received from areas such as Morabadi and Bariatu in the city. Medical teams have visited the areas and treatment has been started," he said.

The symptoms include skin nodules of 2 to 5 cm, high fever, reduced milk production, loss of appetite, and watery eyes, a veterinarian said.

Institute of Animal Health and Production (IAHP) Director Sanat Kumar Pandit said they have not been officially informed about the spread of the disease by any district so far.

"Taking cognisance of reports fron Ranchi, we have decided to send our team next week to collect samples. They will be sent to ICAR - National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for confirmation," he said.