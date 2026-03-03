Lunar eclipse: Tirumala, other TTD temples reopened after 10 hours closure

Tirupati, Mar 3 (PTI) Following the closure of the Sri Venkateswara temple here at Tirumala for over 10 hours in view of the lunar eclipse, it was reopened to devotees on Tuesday after completion of purification rituals, said a TTD official.

"The Sri Venkateswara temple and other TTD-run temples were shut for over 10 hours and reopened for devotees after Suddhi and other purificatory ceremonies," the official told PTI.

Darshan resumed at 8.30 pm, the official added.

Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati and several other temples under TTD also reopened after observing similar eclipse-related restrictions.

The lunar eclipse lasted between 3.20 pm and 6.47 pm, and temple doors were closed nearly six hours before its commencement in accordance with established practice, said a press release from the temple body.

At Tiruchanoor, Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple and Sri Srinivasa Temple reopened at 7.30 pm after completion of rituals.

Several sevas and darshan categories were cancelled for the day in view of the eclipse, including Astadala Padapadmaradhana Seva and Kalyanotsavam.

VIP Break Darshan, Srivani Darshan, Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan and other special categories were also suspended during the closure period. PTI MS ADB