Lungi-clad sub-inspector punished in MP's Mauganj after video shows him ill-treating woman

Mauganj (MP): A sub inspector was 'line attached' (taken off field duty as punishment) in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district after a video showing him ill-treating a woman while being clad in a 'lungi' went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

Hata outpost in charge sub inspector Brihaspati Patel (50) has been 'line attached' after the video showed him clad in a lungi while on duty and ill-treating a woman who had come to lodge a complaint, Rewa Range Inspector General of Police Saket Pandey told PTI.

The additional superintendent of police was probing the incident at the outpost, which is some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said, adding an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the woman.

In the video, Patel can be seen shouting at the woman, telling her "not to act smart", and then driving her away while another woman is seated on the floor before him at the outpost.