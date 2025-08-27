Lured through online game, two Delhi teen girls found in Haryana’s Sonipat

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Two teenage cousins fled their home in Delhi’s Chhawla after they were "lured" by a boy from Haryana’s Sonipat with whom they played an online game, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported on August 23 when a resident, Vivek Kumar, lodged a police complaint stating that his daughter and niece, both in their early teens, had gone missing from their residence around 4 am without informing the family, he said.

“During the probe, it emerged that the girls had come in contact with a boy named Kishish while playing an online game ‘We Play’. He allegedly lured them to Sonipat in Haryana,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The police team immediately moved to trace the location of the minors and managed to rescue them safely from Sonipat, the officer added.

The girls were brought back to Delhi and reunited with their families after necessary legal formalities, police said.